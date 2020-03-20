HSE places ventilator orders ahead of COVID-19 surge

The HSE is placing an order for 300 new ventilators in anticipation of a surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The national health executive is signing an agreement with a manufacturer to deliver 80 ventilators on a weekly basis, going forward.

There are normally around 500 ventilators available in hospitals nationwide.

Speaking on radio today, Health Minister Simon Harris says they're also securing additional ventilation rooms, including working with the private sector for the use of facilities.

"On top of that, we will have 250 ICU beds with ventilation, and the private hospitals which we're in talks with, talks that need to conclude quickly, they have 164 ventilation rooms"

The news comes as efforts to prepare for a surge in cases around the country intensify, and follows remarks that he's 'nowhere near satisfied' with the public's social distancing efforts, saying people need to realise that by following the guidelines, they are playing their part in slowing the spread of the virus.