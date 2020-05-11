News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

HSE: Non-emergency operations can resume after being suspended due to pandemic

HSE: Non-emergency operations can resume after being suspended due to pandemic
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 11, 2020 - 07:05 AM

The HSE says surgeons will now be able to carry out some non-emergency operations that were suspended because of the pandemic.

Cancer and heart surgeries will be the priority for now.

Consultant oncologist John Crown says the pandemic has made the issue of Ireland's lengthy waiting lists far more pressing.

"We must remember that in Ireland pre-Covid, we faced this crisis in the health system which had the lowest number of specialists, amongst the lowest number of beds, the lowest number of intensive care beds and amongst the longest waiting lists of any country in the OECD," said Prof. Crown.

"The pre-crisis situation is one that really did need addressing and reform and that need for reform has not gone away."

Prof. Crown says doctors have been limited in what they can do for other patients during the pandemic.

"Clearly there have been restrictions placed on some of the cancer care which we would like to deliver during the heat of the crisis.

"We have to bear in mind that our other patients do have urgent health needs which also need to be met.

"Prior to the Covid crisis, we also had very severe problems which are still urgently in need of reform and I do hope that Covid has possibly cast a little more focus on the need for very fundamental reform."

READ MORE

10,000 more deaths if virus reproduction rate had not fallen - chief clinical officer

More on this topic

Terry Prone: It's hard enough to be dealing with this sheet when people keep checking in on youTerry Prone: It's hard enough to be dealing with this sheet when people keep checking in on you

At least a year before construction industry returns to pre-pandemic levels - CFIAt least a year before construction industry returns to pre-pandemic levels - CFI

Mixed reviews for Boris Johnson's ‘vague’ and ‘indecisive’ exit planMixed reviews for Boris Johnson's ‘vague’ and ‘indecisive’ exit plan

10,000 more deaths if virus reproduction rate had not fallen - chief clinical officer10,000 more deaths if virus reproduction rate had not fallen - chief clinical officer


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up