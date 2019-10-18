'HSE must stop forcing patients on to social media', says parent with advanced prostate cancer

A father-of-three with advanced prostate cancer who is seeking a 12-month extension to the current year-long terminal illness card has called on the HSE to “stop forcing patients on to social media” as they try to claw back medical cards that have been revoked.

John Wall (48), from Quin, Co Clare, was reacting to a Twitter post by family doctor, Valerie Keating, in which she highlighted the plight of a patient with advanced colon cancer.

In a message addressed to the HSE, Dr Keating wrote: “A very dear patient of mine unfortunately enduring a dreadful diagnosis - grade 4 colon cancer with multiple metastases - was contacted by @HSELive today to tell him his medical card was being taken away from him! His wife in tears! They don’t have time 2 fight!”

Following a backlash on Twitter, the HSE asked Dr Keating to send on her contact details.

Today, Dr Keating tweeted that her patient’s medical card has been reinstated “and furthermore will not be reviewed again”.

It has been confirmed to me just now that the medical card I was seeking for my patient has been reinstated and furthermore will not be reviewed again. Thank you all who helped sort this (incl. my fellow twitterati) for one of the more special people on this planet! @HSELive https://t.co/ic73xijqEj — Valerie Keating (@drvkeating) October 18, 2019

Mr Wall said it is shameful that people are being forced to “conduct their business online”.

“It’s appalling that there’s a necessity to go onto social media before the HSE will actually revert,” he said.

After Mr Wall took to Twitter to highlight his own plight earlier this year when his emergency medical card was first cancelled after six months and later, when he appealed that decision, cancelled again after two months, he was contacted by Health Minister Simon Harris.

He met Mr Harris in September and sought a commitment that eligibility for a terminal illness card be extended from the current 12 months to 24 months. This card is not reviewed, nor subject to a means test.

Mr Wall has been given a commitment by Mr Harris that the terminal illness card will be extended and the HSE has been asked to review arrangements for granting these cards under Budget 2020. Mr Wall will be a member of the review group.

His own medical card is still subject to review, despite a terminal diagnosis. Last week, after much effort on his part, he finally got confirmation in writing from the hospital treating him that his condition is terminal - he needs written confirmation to qualify for a terminal illness card.