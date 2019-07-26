HSE lifts swim ban days after tests found levels of bacteria at Kerry beach

The HSE have given the go-ahead to take down no swimming signs erected on a south Kerry beach after levels of e-coli and other bacteria were found during routine testing earlier this week

Kerry County Council told bathers not to swim at Inny beach in Waterville - the second beach in just days to warn off swimmers.

Neighbouring beach, Waterville village beach, was placed off limits on Monday after a pumping station linked to the waste water treatment plant overflowed.

Both events were linked to weather on Sunday when lightening struck the pumping station in the village and torrential rain brought effluent down the Inny Valley.

It is suspected the e-coli found in the waters on Inny Beach is from slurry tanks and farming activity.

However, the council said on Friday afternoon the water quality results of water samples taken on Wednesday from Inny Strand, Waterville are "back to normal" and as a result the HSE have confirmed the swimming prohibition notice at the beach can be taken down.

The beach at Waterville has already re-opened.