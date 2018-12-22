HSE launches website with information on abortion services

The HSE has launched a website with information on abortion services in Ireland.

It comes after President Michael D Higgins signed the legislation to allow for abortion services in Ireland to be put into law on Thursday.

The myoptions.ie section of the HSE website details information on how to get an abortion, abortion methods, aftercare and the possible risks involved.

A phone line providing confidential information and counselling services will also be available from January 1.

The decision is being hailed as historic by Repeal the 8th campaigners.

Cathleen Shiels, from the Abortion Rights Campaign, said: "After years of censorship where GPs have been obliged to provide this information in a very particular fashion, it's really important that information on abortion is accessible, particularly for women in rural parts of the country who mightn't be able to visit an organisation like Well Woman or the IFPA [Irish Family Planning Association].

"There was a different host of different women's organisations out there operating in secrecy to provide this information. Everyone knows women have been travelling to the UK since the 1967 Act to have safe and legal abortions. Now, finally, they'll be able to access those services here in Ireland, rather than to travel.

"We've come a massive way."

You can visit the website here.