NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

HSE launches website with information on abortion services

Saturday, December 22, 2018 - 09:31 PM

The HSE has launched a website with information on abortion services in Ireland.

It comes after President Michael D Higgins signed the legislation to allow for abortion services in Ireland to be put into law on Thursday.

The myoptions.ie section of the HSE website details information on how to get an abortion, abortion methods, aftercare and the possible risks involved.

A phone line providing confidential information and counselling services will also be available from January 1.

The decision is being hailed as historic by Repeal the 8th campaigners.

Cathleen Shiels, from the Abortion Rights Campaign, said: "After years of censorship where GPs have been obliged to provide this information in a very particular fashion, it's really important that information on abortion is accessible, particularly for women in rural parts of the country who mightn't be able to visit an organisation like Well Woman or the IFPA [Irish Family Planning Association].

"There was a different host of different women's organisations out there operating in secrecy to provide this information. Everyone knows women have been travelling to the UK since the 1967 Act to have safe and legal abortions. Now, finally, they'll be able to access those services here in Ireland, rather than to travel.

"We've come a massive way."

You can visit the website here.


Related Articles

Family Planning Association to provide abortion services from January

Peter Boylan: Still 'serious issues' to resolve before abortion service begins

Abortion now legal in Ireland as President signs Bill into law

Every county, bar two, has GPs willing to carry out abortions

More in this Section

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot

Latest: Man dies after apparent gangland shooting in Dublin

Sinn Féin suffer 6% drop in support in latest opinion poll

Woman seriously injured in single-vehicle Meath crash


Lifestyle

This is why we regress to childhood when we go home for Christmas – and 7 ways to deal with it

Lady Gaga just debuted the biggest hair colour trend of 2019 – here’s how to get the look

Start 2019 with a New Year’s Eve mini-break

Spending Christmas in the sun

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 22, 2018

    • 5
    • 20
    • 21
    • 24
    • 34
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »