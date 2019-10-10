HSE launches flu vaccination campaign today

The HSE is launching its seasonal flu vaccination campaign today.

Figures show there were 222 direct deaths from flu in Ireland last season, with more than 600 who died indirectly from it.

People with long term health conditions, healthcare workers and pregnant women are all urged to get the vaccine.

Mairead Hayes from the Senior Citizens Parliament has encouraged older people to look into getting it:

"As an older person myself, I've had my flu vaccine and I'm encouraging all older people to get it.

"It's very debilitating during any winter if you get the flu so the best thing is if you have any doubts, speak to your doctor, but do investigate it."