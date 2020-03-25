HSE issues urgent tender for protective equipment

The Health Service Executive issued a snap 24-hour tender for a range of medical supplies and equipment to deal with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tender was issued on Tuesday and was open until noon on Wednesday, seeking initial expressions of interest in supplying items including diagnostic devices, resuscitation devices, wheelchairs and medical breathing devices.

The HSE tender said it was seeking to hear from any potential suppliers in the Irish or international marketplaces that may have immediate access to any of the listed products and who have not yet committed supply through existing orders.

It said: "HSE Procurement has for several months now been engaged with its main suppliers of medical supplies and equipment in preparation for COVID-19.

"The international demand for such products is now at unprecedented levels."

The tender said the estimated value was €15m.

It comes as medics have appealed for more personal protective equipment (PPE) as they deal with diagnosed and potential Covid-19 cases.

Among those issuing an appeal were senior medics at St James’’s Hospital in Dublin, who appealed via social media to the pharma and food sectors for masks, gowns and gloves.

Dr Anne Marie McLaughlin, Consultant Respiratory Physician, and Dr Ceppie Merry, Infectious Diseases Physician, fronted the appeal, stating they guaranteed that any PPE provided would be used by frontline staff dealing with the current crisis.