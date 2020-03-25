News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

HSE issues urgent tender for protective equipment

HSE: "The international demand for such products is now at unprecedented levels"
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - 04:58 PM

The Health Service Executive issued a snap 24-hour tender for a range of medical supplies and equipment to deal with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The tender was issued on Tuesday and was open until noon on Wednesday, seeking initial expressions of interest in supplying items including diagnostic devices, resuscitation devices, wheelchairs and medical breathing devices.

The HSE tender said it was seeking to hear from any potential suppliers in the Irish or international marketplaces that may have immediate access to any of the listed products and who have not yet committed supply through existing orders.

It said: "HSE Procurement has for several months now been engaged with its main suppliers of medical supplies and equipment in preparation for COVID-19. 

"The international demand for such products is now at unprecedented levels."

INMO: No room for compromise on protective equipment for frontline health staff

The tender said the estimated value was €15m.

It comes as medics have appealed for more personal protective equipment (PPE) as they deal with diagnosed and potential Covid-19 cases.

Among those issuing an appeal were senior medics at St James’’s Hospital in Dublin, who appealed via social media to the pharma and food sectors for masks, gowns and gloves. 

Dr Anne Marie McLaughlin, Consultant Respiratory Physician, and Dr Ceppie Merry, Infectious Diseases Physician, fronted the appeal, stating they guaranteed that any PPE provided would be used by frontline staff dealing with the current crisis.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999

Irish 3D-printing firm to produce visors to meet Covid-19 shortfall

