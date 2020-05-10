HSE: Ireland on track to have 100,000 Covid-19 tests per week by May 18

HSE chief Paul Reid said Ireland is on track to have the capacity to do 100,000 tests per week from May 18 onwards.

He said all 30,000 staff and 28,000 residents in nursing homes have been tested and labs now have a capacity to do in the region of 15,000 tests per day.

He also confirmed 120 million masks will be delivered to Irish healthcare staff this week.

HSE chief operations officer Colm Henry said there has been a slowing in the number of new cases of Covid-19 in recent weeks.

He said more than 70% of people who had the virus have now recovered in the community.

He said if the R number had remained at 2.4 where it was in February, Ireland would have seen 12,000 deaths so far instead of 1,200.

“We are making improvements and we now know much more about the virus but so much remains unknown,” he said.

Mr Reid said the numbers in ICU continue to trend downwards and are now 55% lower than the peak of 160.

“We can now commence non-Covid services in hospitals but it won’t be easy,” he said.

He warned however, that the Irish health service cannot remain under pressure once the pandemic eases.

Speaking at the HSE weekly Covid-19 briefing on Sunday, he said: “What we cannot do in the next phase is max out the capacity of the Irish health service.”

He said capacity in both the public and private healthcare services will be needed in the future.

He warned about uncertainty of potential future outbreaks and surges as restrictions are lifted, and urged an initial focus on vulnerable groups.

Mr Reid said there are now three main priorities in non-Covid healthcare – cancer treatments, time-dependent surgery including transplants, and maximising the use of private hospitals.

He said while the HSE is starting to recommence regular hospital services, “we cannot go back to overcrowded hospitals as was the case before the pandemic”.

“We need to keep capacity under 80% and protect the public and staff from Covid-19,” he said.