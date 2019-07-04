HSE investigating 'outbreak of gastro-enteritis' among camogie teams following event at Limerick GAA grounds

The Health Service Executive has said it is investigating “an outbreak of gastro-enteritis” among senior camogie squads in Limerick, Wexford and Kerry, after all three counties competed at an event in Co Limerick on June 29 last.

The HSE’s Public Health and Environmental Health Departments stated this evening that, both it and Limerick City and County Council are investigating the outbreak “among players from Limerick and Wexford senior teams and Limerick and Kerry junior teams who played camogie matches at Croagh Kilfinny GAA grounds” last Saturday.

“As part of the investigation the HSE is requesting that any player who was ill following the matches and has not already been in contact with the HSE to make contact,” it added.

Limerick players are asked to contact their local Department of Public Health at 061-483338

Kerry players – Department of Public Health, Cork at 021-4927601

Wexford players – Department of Public Health, Kilkenny at 056-7784142.

“The best way to prevent spread of gastroenteritis is to ensure that you regularly wash your hands with soap under warm running water and especially after using or cleaning the toilet; after attending to anyone or anything with diarrhoea or vomiting,” read the statement.

It added that hands must also be washed “after touching anything contaminated by diarrhoea or vomiting; after handling contaminated clothing or bedding (including nappies); or after handling household and garden waste or rubbish”.

It also advised hands must be washed “after touching or handling pets or other animals; on returning to the house having been working in the garden or on the farm; before handling, preparing, serving, or consuming food or drink”.

“If anyone in the house is suffering from vomiting or diarrhoea, the toilet and other areas should be cleaned and disinfected after use.”

“Any family member who is ill with diarrhoea or vomiting should use his or her own towel and should never prepare food for others until 48 hours after their diarrhoea and vomiting has stopped,” the statement added.

In the same way, anyone who is ill with diarrhoea or vomiting should stay off work/school until they have been symptom free for 48 hours. If any of the affected players or mentors are food workers they must stay at home or go home straight away if they develop symptoms.

Limerick City and County Council stated last Tuesday it was investigating reports of what it described as - possible issues - with a private water supply at Croagh Kilfinny GAA.

The Limerick, Kerry and Wexford teams were competing as part of an All Ireland Camogie Series double-header at the GAA grounds.

The Council said it was “alerted that there may be issues with the private water supply at the GAA grounds” last Tuesday.

The Council took “samples of water from the two bore holes in Croagh Kilfinny GAA grounds and sent them for testing, the results of which are due in the coming days”.

“The Council has also been liaising with the HSE Environmental Health Unit and Irish Water.”

“As the water source in Croagh Kilfinny GAA is a private supply and restricted to the grounds, there are no wider implications for the general public.”

“Croagh Kilfinny GAA has put notices on the outside taps on its grounds that the water is currently not fit for consumption,” the Council stated.