HSE internal audits reveal concerns about external service providers

By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, July 09, 2019 - 06:14 PM

Concerns about how two external service providers were engaged to mitigate "significant service and governance risks" at a Cork-based service for people with autism are among the findings of a series of HSE internal audits.

The Cork Association for Autism (CAA) receives some €5m a year from the State to fund the services it provides to its members, and this funding is administered by the HSE through Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

An internal audit of the service took issue with how two external service providers were appointed in 2017 by Cork Kerry Community Healthcare management.

These providers were engaged after "a number of significant service and governance risks" at CAA were made known to Cork Kerry Community Healthcare management in late 2016/early 2017.

  • One external service provider (Provider A) was charged with providing a senior manager to take overall responsibility for the services of CAA, as well as the provision of management support and ensuring that effective processes were put in place within CAA.

  • The engagement of another external service provider (Provider B) to undertake a review of the governance of CAA.

The internal audit found that a tendering process was never undertaken for the appointment of either provider.

With regard to Provider A, the only evidence of contract agreement was a letter addressed to an ex-HSE employee, now working for the service provider. The letter indicated an agreed cost of service of €17,795 per month for a six-month period from April 2017 to September 2017 to be paid by the HSE.

The report found that as a service arrangement between the HSE and the provider was never put in place, it increased the risk "that governance and management of CAA is not appropriately documented and controlled".

The report pointed out that a total of €72,000 was invoiced by Service Provider A and accrued by CAA to the end of 2017 in respect of mileage, accommodation and management fees. However, rates for mileage or subsistence were not agreed between the HSE, CAA and the service provider.

In a statement, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said the issues raised in the report date from before July 2018 and have been addressed.

It said that following the concerns raised in 2016 and 2017, an external provider was brought in on a short term contract to provide continuity for residents and to retain HIQA registration.

"This independent review recommended that a procurement process take place in respect of CAA, including Aspect, in order to identify a new provider. This detailed procurement process is underway," said the statement.

The HSE has been the temporary registered provider of CAA since June last year and this arrangement will be in place until a new provider can be put in place through the procurement process currently underway.

