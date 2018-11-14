Home»ireland

HSE implement only 10 of 36 recommendations following 2015 investigation

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 - 07:42 AM

The HSE has only implemented 10 out of 36 Ombudsman recommendations three years after an investigation into the health service.

The Ombudsman Peter Tyndall says he is disappointed the HSE and hospitals have not done more to improve procedures, especially in relation to complaints.

At the time of the report in 2015, both the HSE and the Department of Health accepted all 36 recommendations which were aimed at:

  • making it easy for people to complain

  • ensuring that people have access to an effective independent advocacy service

  • establishing a single, consistent complaints system and

  • ensuring that the most serious complaints are examined independently

    • In the report, Mr Tyndall acknowledges positive developments such as improved facilities for complaints officers and patients making complaints (Tallaght hospital), initiatives to ensure early resolution of complaints (St John’s Community hospital Sligo), and audits of patient complaints to assess the quality of the complaints process (RCSI hospital group).

    However, the Ombudsman said: “We have carried out an extensive investigation into hospital complaints systems and we found that they fall short of what we would expect from effective systems.

    "People can die when lessons are not learned from complaints. ”

    Digital Desk


    Related Articles

    Christmas leave for nurses and doctors expected to go ahead as planned

    Minister Creed forced to defend Taoiseach’s comments on nurses

    Doctors say lack of resources, not annual leave, causing overcrowding

    591 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

    More in this Section

    Man who claims garda car drove over his lower leg avoids conviction for alleged threatening behaviour

    Elderly man dies in Dublin house fire

    Gardaí seek help locating missing Cork man

    Man avoids jail for sexually assaulting girl when she was asleep at party


    Breaking Stories

    Sound out with Mr Scruff

    Pokemon remade for modern age

    Choosing that perfect outfit for a winter wedding win

    Viola’s movie ‘at the right time, in the right zeitgeist’

    More From The Irish Examiner

    Examviral

    Start the search

    for your new job

    GO

    Lotto Results

    Saturday, November 10, 2018

      • 7
      • 8
      • 12
      • 22
      • 36
      • 46
      • 31

    Full Lotto draw results »