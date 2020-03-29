News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

HSE holding coronavirus press conference

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, March 29, 2020 - 11:00 AM

The HSE is holding a Covid-19 media briefing at Citywest Hotel and Conference Centre in Dublin this morning.

It comes as the first flight carrying personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers here is due to arrive at Dublin Airport today.

At today's briefing are the CEO of the HSE, Paul Reid, HSE Chief Operations Officer, Anne O'Connor, and Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer with the HSE.

The CityWest Hotel is to be turned into a Covid-19 isolation for people who cannot isolate anywhere else and the Conference Centre will become a step down facility for patients who no longer need critical care.

The almost €30m shipment of masks, gowns and gloves due in Ireland today will be distributed to frontline workers tonight.

There will be 10 more flights delivering more equipment here from China over the coming days.

Health Minister Simon Harris has said extra staff have been hired in the health service to tackle the Covid-19 crisis.

It comes as the latest update last night revealed 14 new patients in the east of the country have died from coronavirus.

The Health Protection Surveillance Team said last night there are also 294 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic.

The latest deaths bring to 36 the number of people who've died here, while the number of people with coronavirus has reached 2,415.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

