A HSE helpline has received nearly 240 calls about suspected poisoning from illicit drugs since 2018.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, there were 173 calls last year and 65 so far this year.

While more than half relate to drugs, Dublin city GP Austin O'Carroll said many cases are not about illegal substances.

But he does think there is a huge problem in this area.

"Illicit drug use is very prevalent," he said.

"I work in the inner city and I work a lot with homeless people and we would see a huge amount of drugs use.

"We have a lot of facilities to treat drug use, which is fantastic, but we badly need others.

"We definitely need to to take people off the streets, I see people injecting on the streets and the effect of that injecting in dirty, unsafe facilities - I had a person die this week already, a patient of mine."