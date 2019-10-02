HSE facing 'significant challenge' to provide safe services with available funds, CEO tells committee

Maximising the provision of safe services using available funding is a “significant challenge” for the HSE, the health authority’s chief executive, Paul Reid, has admitted.

“Demand is increasing due to an ageing demographic, more complex service demands and ongoing societal and economic change,” Mr Reid told the Oireachtas health committee.

Mr Reid said the latest figures show the HSE had a deficit of €281m but that the comparable figure last year was 72% higher at €485m.

The driving factors for the current overrun include emergency care in acute hospitals, demand-led services, the growing population of older and frailer patients and other issues.

The HSE chief has told senior health managers to identify measures to limit spending and overruns, including measures to limit agency staff, overtime and staffing levels.

Mr Reid said monthly expenditure limits had been agreed and were being monitored closely.

"Even the basic discipline of strengthening your financial management processes across the organisation is proving beneficial," he said.

The HSE was committed to embedding an improved culture of delivering within the budget of over €16bn allocated to it by the State.

He pointed out that €12bn of the funding was for operational services where individual managers and hospitals and community healthcare organisations could be held to account.

The other €4bn related to pension and demand-led services but some issues could be controlled like drugs reimbursement.

Mr Reid also said the organisation was “bringing through" an investment plan for a new integrated financial management system.

Health Minister Simon Harris defended the overrun, pointing out that decisions were made as an Oireachtas outside of the budget time and this year they decided to sort out the nurses' dispute, the SIPTU dispute and concentrate more on Brexit and Cervical Check.

The budget day was a moment in time but decisions taken afterwards had a significant impact, said Mr Harris who also appeared before the committee.

"There is an issue over better data for health to help us engage in the budget process,” he said.

Fine Gael's Bernard Durkan told both men that the overrun does not sit well with the public.

"This isn't good for morale if we fall short of the target, that doesn't wash with the general public and internal staff and it frustrates them," he said.

"I would have thought at the beginning of the year when estimates are drawn up, various knowns or unknowns are brought into play and calculations are done.”

Mr Harris said he wanted to assure the committee and the public that they were well prepared to “troubleshoot” issues that would arise in the days and weeks following Brexit and to minimise any disruption to citizens.