News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

HSE facing 'significant challenge' to provide safe services with available funds, CEO tells committee

HSE facing 'significant challenge' to provide safe services with available funds, CEO tells committee
HSE CEO, Paul Reid.
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 06:10 PM

Maximising the provision of safe services using available funding is a “significant challenge” for the HSE, the health authority’s chief executive, Paul Reid, has admitted.

“Demand is increasing due to an ageing demographic, more complex service demands and ongoing societal and economic change,” Mr Reid told the Oireachtas health committee.

Mr Reid said the latest figures show the HSE had a deficit of €281m but that the comparable figure last year was 72% higher at €485m.

The driving factors for the current overrun include emergency care in acute hospitals, demand-led services, the growing population of older and frailer patients and other issues.

The HSE chief has told senior health managers to identify measures to limit spending and overruns, including measures to limit agency staff, overtime and staffing levels.

Mr Reid said monthly expenditure limits had been agreed and were being monitored closely.

"Even the basic discipline of strengthening your financial management processes across the organisation is proving beneficial," he said.

The HSE was committed to embedding an improved culture of delivering within the budget of over €16bn allocated to it by the State.

He pointed out that €12bn of the funding was for operational services where individual managers and hospitals and community healthcare organisations could be held to account.

The other €4bn related to pension and demand-led services but some issues could be controlled like drugs reimbursement.

Mr Reid also said the organisation was “bringing through" an investment plan for a new integrated financial management system.

Health Minister Simon Harris defended the overrun, pointing out that decisions were made as an Oireachtas outside of the budget time and this year they decided to sort out the nurses' dispute, the SIPTU dispute and concentrate more on Brexit and Cervical Check.

READ MORE

Kerry road accident victim identified as young nurse

The budget day was a moment in time but decisions taken afterwards had a significant impact, said Mr Harris who also appeared before the committee.

"There is an issue over better data for health to help us engage in the budget process,” he said.

Fine Gael's Bernard Durkan told both men that the overrun does not sit well with the public.

"This isn't good for morale if we fall short of the target, that doesn't wash with the general public and internal staff and it frustrates them," he said.

"I would have thought at the beginning of the year when estimates are drawn up, various knowns or unknowns are brought into play and calculations are done.”

Mr Harris said he wanted to assure the committee and the public that they were well prepared to “troubleshoot” issues that would arise in the days and weeks following Brexit and to minimise any disruption to citizens.

More on this topic

HSE facing 'very challenging process' to reduce €281m overrunHSE facing 'very challenging process' to reduce €281m overrun

HSE criticised as 'unresponsive to patients' needs' after deficit hits €281mHSE criticised as 'unresponsive to patients' needs' after deficit hits €281m

HSE boss vows to rein in spending as he admits deficit in health at €300mHSE boss vows to rein in spending as he admits deficit in health at €300m

Woman, 70, ‘left for 105 hours on trolley’ in Limerick HospitalWoman, 70, ‘left for 105 hours on trolley’ in Limerick Hospital


HSEhealthhospitalTOPIC: HSE

More in this Section

Freddie Thompson challenge against 'unbearable' prison conditions adjourned at last minuteFreddie Thompson challenge against 'unbearable' prison conditions adjourned at last minute

'Affordable bus prices' coming to West Cork as private company provide alternative to Bus Éireann'Affordable bus prices' coming to West Cork as private company provide alternative to Bus Éireann

'It's not promising': Varadkar to speak with Johnson today'It's not promising': Varadkar to speak with Johnson today

Govt secures €530m to gain access to Europe's energy gridGovt secures €530m to gain access to Europe's energy grid


Lifestyle

Combating sleepless nights is possible, but as nutrition expert Rob Hobson tells Liz Connor, there’s an art to it.Nutritionist Rob Hobson battled insomnia for years – here’s how he finally managed to fix his sleep

At the beach and beyond, this Indian Ocean island is a breath of fresh air, says Priya Joshi.This is why life in Mauritius really is a breeze

North Clare and its Burren landscape is a barren, yet breath taking part of the country, writes Mimi Murray.Wild charm in craggy Clare - The best of the Burren

An Irish dubbing of the infamous film Salo, or the 120 Days of Sodom, is not an enjoyable experience for the audience. But that's precisely the point, writes Alan O'Riordan.Review: Irish dubbing of Salo not an enjoyable experience. But that's precisely the point

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »