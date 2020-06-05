News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

HSE 'did not breach confidentiality laws' when telling employers results of staff Covid-19 tests

HSE 'did not breach confidentiality laws' when telling employers results of staff Covid-19 tests
HSE CEO Paul Reid said all data is handled sensitively.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 05, 2020 - 11:58 AM

The Data Protection Commissioner has told the HSE it did not breach any laws by informing some employers of their employees' Covid-19 test results.

The practice was temporarily suspended last month after it was criticised by the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan for breaching confidentiality.

The HSE said employers are only informed in exceptional circumstances.

CEO Paul Reid said all data is handled sensitively.

He said: "We've received very early reassurances from the Data Protection Commissioner data breaches didn't occur in these cases and that also we've received very strong legal advice to give us reassurance of same.

"However, we do want to ensure that we do this properly and we are finalising and developing standard operation procedures so that it is done in an exceptional manner."

READ MORE

Making face covers compulsory on buses and trains a 'no-brainer', says transport union

More on this topic

Data Protection Commission clocks up nearly €3m in legal bills over EU-US data transfer caseData Protection Commission clocks up nearly €3m in legal bills over EU-US data transfer case

Tusla fined again for data breachTusla fined again for data breach

Lots still to do with Tusla regarding data breaches, Data Protection CommissionerLots still to do with Tusla regarding data breaches, Data Protection Commissioner

DPC: 75 separate data breaches by TuslaDPC: 75 separate data breaches by Tusla


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Data protectioncoronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Data Protection

More in this Section

Put online safety and digital literacy on school curriculum, say TDsPut online safety and digital literacy on school curriculum, say TDs

Herbal cannabis worth €20k seized in DublinHerbal cannabis worth €20k seized in Dublin

9,335 remain homeless but numbers continue to fall9,335 remain homeless but numbers continue to fall

Five more coronavirus deaths and 38 more cases confirmed in IrelandFive more coronavirus deaths and 38 more cases confirmed in Ireland


Lifestyle

Leaders in the fields of mindfulness and meditation are offering free online support to help us de-stress and take control, says Margaret JenningsBreathe easy: Free online guidance on how to calm your mind

Another week, another fiendishly fun test of your arts and showbiz knowledge from Irish Examiner Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll.Scene & Heard: Fun culture quiz

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

  • 20
  • 23
  • 26
  • 36
  • 43
  • 44
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »