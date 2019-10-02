News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

HSE criticised as 'unresponsive to patients' needs' after deficit hits €281m

HSE criticised as 'unresponsive to patients' needs' after deficit hits €281m
HSE boss Paul Reid
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 08:30 AM

The HSE had run a deficit of €281m by the end of July this year.

HSE boss Paul Reid will tell an Oireachtas committee this morning that the service is running well over budget.

In June, Mr Reid told TDs he thought the HSE could break even this year. At that stage, the deficit the organisation was running was tabbed at €103m by the end of March.

The current deficit means the health service will likely require another large bailout, despite being given a record budget in 2019.

One ray of sunshine Mr Reid will cling to is that the deficit at the same time in 2018 was 72% higher, at €485m.

Mr Reid will tell TDs and Senators he's instructed HSE managers to limit overspend as much as they can. Those measures will include curbing the spend on agency staff, overtime, and staffing levels.

Dr Michael Harty, chairman of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Health, who will question Mr Reid and Health Minister Simon Harris at their meeting this morning, said the health service is failing patients and no amount of investment seems to make a difference.

They'll be asking about the HSE's increasing budget deficit, waiting lists, and the delays to the National Children's Hospital.

Dr Harty says our hospitals are short-staffed, overcrowded, and "unresponsive to patients' needs".

"The health service has huge issues in relation to bed capacity, in relation to nursing numbers, in relation to consultant staff, in relation to access to diagnostics, and all these are feeding into what we're seeing every day, extended outpatient waiting lists."

He added:

We have a very inefficient health service which is not delivering for patients. Pouring more money every year into an inefficient system is not going to reform it.

"We need to engage in proper, practical health reform and that requires ringfenced funding so that you can allowed a service to reform while still delivering a service. That hasn't started yet."

READ MORE

Crisis management teams on standby as Hurricane Lorenzo moves towards Ireland

More on this topic

HSE boss vows to rein in spending as he admits deficit in health at €300mHSE boss vows to rein in spending as he admits deficit in health at €300m

Woman, 70, ‘left for 105 hours on trolley’ in Limerick HospitalWoman, 70, ‘left for 105 hours on trolley’ in Limerick Hospital

Redundancy plan to trim overstaffed HSERedundancy plan to trim overstaffed HSE

Sepsis is a bigger killer than heart attacks, lung cancer or breast cancerSepsis is a bigger killer than heart attacks, lung cancer or breast cancer


TOPIC: HSE

More in this Section

Toyota Ireland recall almost 12,000 cars due to airbag safety issueToyota Ireland recall almost 12,000 cars due to airbag safety issue

Electric buses move a step closer after trials in Dublin and CorkElectric buses move a step closer after trials in Dublin and Cork

Education Minister: No plans to grant special core status to more Junior Cert subjectsEducation Minister: No plans to grant special core status to more Junior Cert subjects

Government cannot say how much Public Services Card project has cost so farGovernment cannot say how much Public Services Card project has cost so far


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps reveals that Georgian colour scheming does not spell simply pale and uninteresting.Vintage View: Georgian colour scheming does not spell simply pale and uninteresting

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »