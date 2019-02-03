NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

HSE contacts over 6,000 women about repeat cervical smear tests

Sunday, February 03, 2019 - 05:42 PM
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

The HSE has begun contacting up to 6,000 women, by phone and letter, about having a repeat cervical smear test because of delays in processing their original samples.

One of the laboratories contracted by the HSE under the CervicalCheck programme developed an issue with its HPV screening.

The laboratory told CervicalCheck late last November that tests were returning invalid results because of the time taken to process them.

It was a separate issue to the backlog in smear tests, caused by an increase in women undergoing cervical smear tests last year.

READ MORE: Fresh attempts to reopen backstop agreement shot down by Varadkar

A spokesperson for the HSE said the health authority expected to make a statement updating the public on progress made to date early this week.

Meanwhile, almost three-quarters of the woman affected by the CervicalCheck controversy are now cancer free.

Data compiled by the HSE shows that 165 of the 221 women diagnosed at stage two or earlier, now have no evidence of the active disease.

However 21 of the 221 women have died, 14 are still undergoing treatment and some are very ill.

The figures also show a small number of women did not actually have cervical cancer at all.


Related Articles

75% of women affected by CervicalCheck scandal now cancer free

'It is heartbreaking, terrifying and unimaginable' - husband of cervical cancer victim Ruth Morrissey tells High Court

Woman seriously ill with cancer resumes High Court case over alleged misreading of cervical smears

Cervical cancer victim who battled to be given life-saving treatment to be buried Wednesday

More in this Section

The Lotto results are in...

Body found in search for missing Irish man in Spain

Gardaí investigating after shots fired at house in Ballymun

Unionists need to start planning for united Ireland, Sinn Féin says


Lifestyle

Lindsay Woods: 'I wanted to prove that I could do it all. It was the greatest lie I ever told myself'

The Irish revolution: The story behind the documentary

One to watch: Meet Irish actress Fiona Glascott

Tried and tested: The latest skin balms

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »