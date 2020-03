The HSE is considering prioritising some patients for coronavirus testing.

Thousands of people are waiting to be tested, which the executive says it regrets.

It admits there's "considerable pressure" on the system including lab capacity and getting enough swabs.

The issue of priority testing will be discussed at tomorrow's meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The advice for anyone with Covid 19 symptoms is to self-isolate, even if they haven't been tested yet.