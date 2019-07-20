News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

HSE confirms 11,500 women affected by out-of-date CervicalCheck tests since 2015

HSE confirms 11,500 women affected by out-of-date CervicalCheck tests since 2015
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, July 20, 2019 - 05:20 PM

The HSE has confirmed that around 11,500 women have been affected by a Cervical Check testing problem between 2015 and last year.

A review was ordered after an external lab highlighted a problem with the use of out-of-date testing kits for the HPV virus.

The HSE says there is no reason to check women who had tested positive on the original out-of-date test, but around 5,000 women from the original group have been asked back for re-checks.

However, it says the clinical risk to women's health is low and the re-tests are precautionary.

The recent IT problem, which is separate to the out-of-date testing issue, resulted in late results for around 800 women.

READ MORE

Man due in court in connection with fatal Dublin stabbing

More on this topic

HSE still unaware if women know test resultsHSE still unaware if women know test results

'Emotional and disappointed' cervical cancer survivors cannot give reassurances over screening programme'Emotional and disappointed' cervical cancer survivors cannot give reassurances over screening programme

Cervical cancer steering committee to meet after screening controversyCervical cancer steering committee to meet after screening controversy

Martin to Harris: How did the penny not drop?Martin to Harris: How did the penny not drop?

CervicalCheckSmear TestHSETOPIC: CervicalCheck

More in this Section

Calls for Govt to pause naturalisation applications after court rulingCalls for Govt to pause naturalisation applications after court ruling

Gardaí continue to question man as Dublin stabbing victim named locallyGardaí continue to question man as Dublin stabbing victim named locally

Cork man claims man 'laughing away' during court hearing gifted him cash seized during Garda raidCork man claims man 'laughing away' during court hearing gifted him cash seized during Garda raid

Construction accidents drop despite increase in activityConstruction accidents drop despite increase in activity


Lifestyle

Celebrate the anniversary by finding lift off without even leaving the earth, at these stateside visitor centres and museums, says Sarah Marshall.America’s top space-age attractions to celebrate 50 years since the moon landing

“Does anyone want to be my friend?” roared my five year old as he walked into the playground at our French campsite on holidays.Learner Dad: 'It can be heartbreaking watching your kids try make friends on holiday'

These handy product edits are so useful for travelling, says Katie Wright.Palettes pack a punch: The travel must have

When it comes to men’s skincare, less really is more, writes Rachel Marie Walsh.Get The Look: Less is more when it comes to men's skincare

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »