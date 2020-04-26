HSE chief: 'We need to build for the longer model, not just a wartime response to Covid-19'

The Health Service Executive (HSE) chief Paul Reid said systems which had been established for three to six months would now be needed for a much longer period, perhaps into next year.

“We need to build for the longer model, not just a wartime response to Covid-19, to protect everybody.”

He said the executive would need to scale up and down the response as necessary depending on how the disease progresses. He said it was building an indigenous supply of PPE although overseas orders were set to double in the short term.

The chief executive said there was an opportunity to stimulate the economy over the next couple of years instead of ordering from China.

“Much of the firefighting approach we have had to put in place now, we need a much more strategic approach,” he said, adding: “We need to look forward in a very different way.”

He also called for the breaking down of health service bureaucracy.

Mr Reid said Ireland would have to build a new model of care and national infrastructure and move away from the current wartime-style footing.

We need a new model that supports the country in the future in terms of pandemics.

He said that included new sustainable processes for contact tracing cases of the virus and the supply of protective equipment.

“We are going to have to break down levels of bureaucracy,” he said.

He added: “I am talking about this year and the following year because Covid-19 is going to be with us.”

He said Ireland could not go back to traditional models and practices of care, adding: “This is a new vision, a new future, this is a new lens we are going to look through in the future.”

