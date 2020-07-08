HSE chief expects a million downloads of Covid-19 tracker app in first 24 hours

The head of the HSE has predicted there will be more than one million downloads of the Covid-19 tracker app since it was officially launched on Tuesday morning.

As of Wednesday morning more than 865,000 people have signed up for the app which informs people if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said on Wednesday that he expects the app to have one million users within 24 hours of its formal launch on Tuesday.

We expect to be at 1M users of our new #CovidTrackerApp within 24 hours of our formal launch. By far the most successful launch of this App anywhere in the world. Well done Ireland. Please keep it going and protect everyone by downloading it now. @HSELive #COVID19 — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) July 8, 2020

He said if this happens, then it is “by far the most successful launch of this app anywhere in the world”.

“Well done Ireland. Please keep it going and protect everyone by downloading it now,” he wrote on Twitter.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has appealed to people to download the app and described the take-up so far as a “huge act of solidarity”.

As of 8am, 865,000 people have taken another step to push back Covid19 by downloading the #CovidTracker App. A HUGE act of solidarity. Thank you so much 🙏 Please take 2 minutes today. Please download the app & help us all keep each other safe. — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) July 8, 2020

He wrote on Twitter: “As of 8am, 865,000 people have taken another step to push back Covid19 by downloading the #CovidTracker App. A HUGE act of solidarity. Thank you so much . Please take 2 minutes today. Please download the app & help us all keep each other safe.”

On Tuesday, health authorities were told one more person had died with Covid-19 and disclosed that 24 more infections were detected.

This brings to 1,742 the total number of deaths from the disease and the total number of cases to 25,538 in Ireland.