HSE chief ‘can’t dispute’ report that 1.9m could get Covid-19 here as two more cases confirmed

Additional reporting by Eoin English and Noel Baker

Two more cases of Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday, with one of them in Cork.

Both were infected by transmission in the community, bringing to three the number of those infected this way. The latest confirmed cases now bring to 21 the number of confirmed cases nationally.

Added to the case confirmed in Cork University Hospital last week, one of the new cases is at the Bon Secours Hospital in Cork.

A spokesperson said: “The patient is being cared for in a single room. Contact precautions have been in place since the patient’s arrival.”

Last night it emerged that the CUH patient had been transferred to Dublin for specialist treatment.

The latest cases come as HSE CEO Paul Reid admitted he “can’t dispute” claims that up to 1.9m people in Ireland could become infected.

He told RTÉ’s Radio One: “The phase we’re in right now is the containment phase, it is the prevention, we are putting together very significant plans.

Those plans are important and the most appropriate plans for this phase.

Of the proportion of the population that will be infected, he said: “There are ranges. You’re seeing from 30%-50% and indeed some less and very significant differences in terms of impact. We’re working through that right now.”

Asked about the Business Post prediction, Mr Reid said he “can’t right now dispute” it.

The spokesperson for Bon Secours said Covid-19 response teams are in place across its operations and have been for some time.

As a result, visitor restrictions have been in place at all Bon Secours Health System (BDHS) facilities since Friday.

As of today, however, Bons Secours Hospital Cork is under full lockdown, with no visitors at all allowed.

Elective surgeries will continue as normal in Cork except in a small number of cases and those patients are being contacted.

Outpatient appointments continue as normal in Cork, including for radiation and oncology. At present, all BDHS’s other hospitals continue to operate as normal.

The HSE’s small team of contact tracers is now “working rapidly” to identify what contacts the two new patients may have had.

In other developments yesterday, the HSE said that a number of the 100 or so staff sent home from CUH are due to return to work under strict observation protocols.

The health service has started opening disused buildings and preparing them for use as isolation centres for those diagnosed with the virus.

The Echo today reports that the HSE is currently renovating Grove House, on the St Mary’s Health Campus, as one such centre.

Meanwhile, an Irishman aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship struck with the coronavirus off the coast of America is still waiting to be tested for the virus.

The second officer on board the €500m cruiser is Co Donegal man Pat Kelly.

Of the 105,828 people infected globally, 9,161 are in Europe and the UK.

There have been 3,584 deaths since coronavirus 2 first emerged in the Chinese region of Wuhan at the end of December 2019.

Some 251 have died in Europe from this disease, and the disease now associated with it, Covid-19.

In its latest advice, European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said: “The risk associated with Covid-19 infection for people in the EU/EEA and UK is currently considered moderate to high.

The evidence from analyses of cases to date is that Covid-19 infection causes mild disease [i.e. non-pneumonia or mild pneumonia] in about 80% of cases and most cases recover, 14% have more severe disease and 6% experience critical illness.

“The great majority of the most severe illnesses, and deaths, have occurred among the elderly and those with other chronic underlying conditions.”