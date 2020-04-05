HSE briefing: 65% of PPE delivered suitable for direct use with 15% available for substitute use

80% of personal protective equipment (PPE) received from China this week as apart of a €200m order was suitable for distribution among staff.

65% was immediately distributed for use after examination while 15% was identified as a substitute for some equipment.

In an online briefing this morning, HSE CEO Paul Reid said the remaining 20% of personal protective equipment that has arrived in Ireland so far is not suitable for general healthcare use.

Millions of euro worth of PPE has already been flown here from China for use by medical staff.

The HSE insisted some of the 20% of equipment not suitable could be used for other purposes, such as in isolation facilities.

CEO Paul Reid said they have tried to make sure this does not happen again.

He said: "We have been in discussions with the supplier, we don't want any further delivery of this kit in the next orders.

"We want the required specification that we have set out and we have had discussions with them this week,

"And we are expecting to see some samples, with the revised specifications, sent to us."

Concerns were also raised about the increase in nursing home infections from 14 clusters to 40 and the capacity of intensive care units (ICU) to treat patients.

Target is to test 4,500 Covid-19 cases from next week

The HSE said they will be in position from next week to test 4,500 cases per day.

This is an increase from 1,500 cases tested per day the previous week.

HSE Paul Reid said that steps have been taken also to secure supply chains for the new laboratory testing centres.

The supply of reagents will be critical to carry out this level of testing according to the HSE.

COVID19 (coronavirus) update from PPE distribution centre, Rathcoole https://t.co/u6tahU1Fri — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) April 5, 2020

The HSE held an online press briefing today amid the Covid-19 outbreak due to social distancing measures.

Journalists were not present and questions were submitted by text message.

