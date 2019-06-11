News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HSE approves use of Spinraza drug

The Bulman family from Cork at a protest in February.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 11, 2019 - 02:16 PM

The HSE has today approved the use of the new drug Spinraza.

The medication is used mostly by children with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

Minister for Health Simon Harris tweeted to acknowledge the campaigning of families for the first ever treatment for children with SMA.

“Welcome news today that Spinraza is now approved by the HSE,” he said.

“This is the first ever treatment for children with SMA.

“I know how hard the long journey to get here has been for families but very glad children in Ireland will now have access.”

In February, the HSE wrote to Biogen, the producers of Spinraza, to say the agency was refusing to provide reimbursement of the drug at its current price.

A demonstration was organised at the Dáil and almost 90,000 people signed a petition to protest the decision.

