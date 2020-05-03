News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HSE aiming to lower wait for Covid-19 test result to 48 hours

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 03, 2020 - 12:09 PM

The HSE has said people tested for Covid-19 should get a result within 48 hours by the middle of this month.

It is aiming to ramp up testing to 100,000 a week from May 18.

There has been criticism after some people had to wait weeks for a test result in the past.

CEO of the HSE Paul Reid said they are aiming to improve that.

Mr Reid said: "During May, and indeed on the 18th of May, we hope to maximise that now to about 48 hours from the time the swab test is taken to the delivery of the result.

"It'll be about maximum three days overall from the time a person contacts us to the time of the result, that's the plan."

