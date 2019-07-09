News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

HSE admits that container holding medical files in Donegal was broken into

File photo of Letterkenny University Hospital.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 09, 2019 - 05:54 PM

The HSE has admitted that containers which stored patients medical files were broken into in Co. Donegal.

Last month an elderly woman's records from Letterkenny University Hospital were found dumped in a public park.

The large file was found dumped close to bushes at Bernard McGlinchey Park close to Letterkenny University Hospital.

A family out walking came across the files which contains sensitive medical history regarding an elderly woman from the Convoy area. As well as letters to the woman's GP, the file contains parts of her medical history.

Days later, another woman, who was undergoing cancer tests, revealed how her personal file was found outside an apartment complex at High Road in Letterkenny.

A lock on containers where files were kept at St Conal's medical facility had been broken to gain access to one container.

The HSE has said that steel door cages have now been ordered and there will be no sanctions on staff as it was not a result of negligence.

Letterkenny hospitalHSEhealth

