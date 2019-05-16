NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

HSE accused of 'making eejits' of Public Accounts Committee over children's hospital

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 16, 2019 - 12:26 PM

The HSE has been accused of 'making eejits' of the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee.

The board of the National Children's Hospital is giving evidence to PAC alongside the HSE.

It claims there was no conflict of interest in the PwC report into cost overruns at the hospital.

That's despite some of those working on the review having also given the HSE advice on the decision to proceed with the project.

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy says that's a clear conflict of interest.

"This kind of repsonse, it's almost like we're being made eejits of now.

"There's the same personnel involved, giving high-level advice then asked to critique themselves. That for me screams high levels of conflict of interest," she said.

READ MORE

Mother who fought for medicinal cannabis for her daughter to publish book 'to help other parents'

More on this topic

Children’s hospital board member to face PAC

Ministers’ anger at children's hospital funding overrun

Clarity sought on potential conflict of interest over hospital review

Report into cost children's hospital overspend 'damning indictment' of process, FF leader says

KEYWORDS

GSEPACChildren's Hospital

More in this Section

Number of new homes completed in the first quarter of 2019 rose by 23%

Supreme Court rules man's re-arrest after absconding from open prison was unlawful

Man gets three years for stabbing after noisy party at Dublin house

PSNI investigating spate of ATM thefts charge seven people


Lifestyle

From Kim Kardashian to Alicia Keys: Five celebs spreading skin positivity

Women take centre stage in the latest Game of Thrones series. Meet the Irish women of Winterfell

Mountain man: Pat Fitzpatrick puts his new fitness regimen to the test in the Comeraghs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »