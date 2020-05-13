HSA yet to inspect any of 200 complaints about alleged Covid-19 breaches by firms

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has received more than 200 complaints about companies breaking Covid-19 restrictions over the last two months.

However, the HSA has not carried out inspections at any of them.

In a written response to RISE TD Paul Murphy, Business Minister Heather Humphreys said it has not been necessary for the HSA to carry out physical checks.

Minister Humphreys' statement said: "Currently it has not been necessary for the HSA to carry out physical inspections in respect of the complaints received.

"In relation to the adherence to public health measures in the workplace, the HSA will examine incidences and take enforcement action where necessary."

It is believed a significant number have been to do with the construction industry.

The HSA said its approach is to provide guidance, advice or direction in the first instance before any enforcement powers need to be used.

The Minister said the HSA's Workplace Contact Unit has been following up with the stakeholders identified in the complaints.

She added that they may inspect after the HSA inspectorate gets further information from the relevant stakeholder.

The new figures also show a total of 415 inspections have been done since the start of March, but they have concerned standard health and safety issues.

In response, RISE TD Paul Murphy said the HSA was "asleep at the wheel, precisely when we need strong regulation of workplace health and safety".

He branded it a "slap in the face" for workers or anyone who complains and called for strict enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines.

He said: "Any company found to be in breach of the guidelines should face fines, and if senior management are found to have made workers work in unsafe conditions should also face criminal prosecution."