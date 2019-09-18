News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HSA chief 'committed to having a strong and robust system' after smear tests sent to UK

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 01:00 PM

The head of the Health and Safety Authority has apologised for not being aware that smear tests were being outsourced to a lab in Manchester.

The Scally Report into the CervicalCheck scandal revealed that more than 90,000 smears were being sent there without the knowledge or approval of CervicalCheck.

The lab has since been granted retrospective accreditation by the Irish National Accreditation Board.

CEO of the HSA Sharon McGuinness told the Oireachtas Health Committee that they are committed to providing a strong and robust system:

"Lessons have been learned, procedures were immediately reviewed and changed and system improvements have already been implemented," she said.

"We were, and are, committed to having a strong and robust system which provides confidence and accreditation.

I am also deeply aware that this lapse on our part added further concern and worry for all women involved.

"This is something I profoundly regret and unequivocally apologise for," Ms McGuinness added.

