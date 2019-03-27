HPV vaccine campaigner Laura Brennan to be laid to rest

The funeral of HPV vaccine campaigner Laura Brennan will take place later today in Co Clare.

The 26-year-old passed away in hospital last Wednesday after a battle with cervical cancer.

Laura Brennan was diagnosed with cervical cancer stage 2B in December 2016.

Since then she vigorously campaigned for the HPV vaccine.

In a recent HSE video, Laura explained that it protected against HPV 16, which she was diagnosed with.

Earlier this month, new figures showed a 20% increase in the HPV vaccine uptake in just over two years.

Upon her passing last week, President Michael D Higgins and Health Minister Simon Harris were among those to pay tribute to Laura for her work in raising awareness of the vaccine.

Her funeral service will take place later today in the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Ennis, Co Clare at 1pm where large numbers are expected to attend and pay their respects.