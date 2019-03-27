NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

HPV vaccine campaigner Laura Brennan to be laid to rest

Wednesday, March 27, 2019 - 07:29 AM

The funeral of HPV vaccine campaigner Laura Brennan will take place later today in Co Clare.

The 26-year-old passed away in hospital last Wednesday after a battle with cervical cancer.

Laura Brennan was diagnosed with cervical cancer stage 2B in December 2016.

Since then she vigorously campaigned for the HPV vaccine.

In a recent HSE video, Laura explained that it protected against HPV 16, which she was diagnosed with.

READ MORE

New York county bans unvaccinated children in public as measles spreads

Earlier this month, new figures showed a 20% increase in the HPV vaccine uptake in just over two years.

Upon her passing last week, President Michael D Higgins and Health Minister Simon Harris were among those to pay tribute to Laura for her work in raising awareness of the vaccine.

Her funeral service will take place later today in the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Ennis, Co Clare at 1pm where large numbers are expected to attend and pay their respects.

More on this topic

HPV testing to be introduced this year, Harris says

'A light in the life of everyone who knew her': HPV vaccine campaigner Laura Brennan dies

Uptake rate for HPV vaccine increases to 70%

HPV jab saves 42 lives a year, says doctor who urges women to get vaccinated

KEYWORDS

HealthHSECervical cancerCancerVaccineHPV vaccineLaura Brennan

More in this Section

New Metrolink south route set to stop at Charlemont

Student fee hike and loan scheme ruled out

Casey child sex abuse claim made to diocese

McDonald ‘doesn’t believe her own rubbish’


Lifestyle

The Skin Nerd: Glass skin- a trend or unattainable fantasy?

Rocking it: Jennifer Rock on family, the Nerd Network and how to love your skin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 23, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 23
    • 29
    • 42
    • 47
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »