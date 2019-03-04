NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
HPV jab saves 42 lives a year, says doctor who urges women to get vaccinated

Monday, March 04, 2019 - 07:44 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Forty-two girls' lives will be saved this year because they get the HPV jab, research from the Irish Cancer Society has concluded.

Cervical cancer kills 90 women in Ireland each year - almost two a week.

Today is International HPV Awareness Day, which is driving home the message that the vaccine is safe and saves lives.

Irish Cancer Society Head of Research Dr Robert O'Connor says the vaccination makes a real difference:

"I'm not sure people realise unfortunately the burden of HPV cancers in this country.

"In their livetime, one in 10 Irish women will need treatment for HPV-related cervical abnormalities.

"Each year, we see close to 300 women being diagnosed with cervical cancer and unfortunately, around 90 of them succumb to the disease," he said.

