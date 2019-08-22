News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Howth trail listed as one of the world's most thrilling running routes

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 08:51 AM

One of Dublin's most popular scenic trails has been included in a list of the most thrilling running routes in the world.

Howth Head features in the Lonely Planet 'Epic Runs of the World' book for 2019.

The travel guide lists 50 of the world's greatest running routes across the globe.

The Herald reports today that the rugged North Dublin spot has made it into a list that includes the North Pole, an African safari and the Great Wall of China.

Other locations in Europe include Italy's Amalfi coast, Athens in Greece and the lake district in the UK.

The 12 kilometre route around Howth Head, listed as 'Dublin's Wild Side', has been described by one reviewer as "a little slice of wilderness in Ireland's capital".

Three more Irish routes were praised- the Cliffs of Moher in Clare, the Old Kenmare Road in Kerry and The Causeway loop in Antrim.

