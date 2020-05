A man was rescued off the coast of Dublin last night after getting into trouble while fishing.

The Howth RNLI lifeboat was called to the scene at around 7.30pm.

They located a man stranded in a rib that was being pulled out to sea after the engine failed to start.

The boat was towed back to shore and the man was unharmed.

The RNLI continues to provide an on-call 24/7 search and rescue lifeboat service.