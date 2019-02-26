Howlin welcomes move by British Labour counterpart to back new Brexit vote

Labour Party leader Brendan has welcomed the move by the British Labour Party to support a fresh Brexit referendum.

Mr Howlin said he did not believe a hard Brexit would happen on March 29 but he said Ireland could not afford to be complacent given the chaos in the Brexit negotiations over the past two years.

He made the comments after the British Labour Party announced it would be prepared to back a new referendum if its withdrawal plan is rejected by MPs in Westminster this week.

“We’re all looking with increasing frustration at the disarray in the Commons as the time ticks down and I think that ultimately a proposal that allows the people to vote again on the matter is something that we have to absolutely welcome,” Mr Howlin said.

After meeting @UKLabour's Jeremy Corbyn and his team over the weekend @PES_PSE, I'm pleased that Jeremy Corbyn will back a new public vote on the #Brexit deal. But there are many hurdles to be crossed, and this week's Commons votes will be important. https://t.co/OmHN1awu2v— Brendan Howlin (@BrendanHowlin) February 25, 2019

He said there was no such thing as a good Brexit and that the Withdrawal Agreement was the best deal that could be arrived at if the UK wants to leave the EU.

“Obviously if Britain has the chance not to leave the European Union that is infinitely better and if that’s a real prospect I think our own government should not be so wedded to the withdrawal agreement that they would lose sight of that.”

Mr Howlin held a meeting with Mr Corbyn at a gathering of socialist party leaders over the weekend.

Mr Howlin said Mr Corbyn shared his concerns that there cannot be a hard border on the island of Ireland after the UK leaves the EU.

A useful meeting with @jeremycorbyn to discuss the likely outcome of next week’s votes in the Commons. A firm commitment from Jeremy to support a border-free Ireland and an understanding from his legal team of what is required to achieve this. pic.twitter.com/EwZxuNF0NY— Brendan Howlin (@BrendanHowlin) February 22, 2019

The remarks came ahead of the Government’s emergency no-deal Brexit legislation being debated in UK Parliament on Tuesday.

Mr Howlin described the omnibus bill, which will be enacted if the UK crashes out of the UK, as the most comprehensive legislation in terms of scope that Parliament has ever had to deal with.

He predicted Ireland would end up dealing with legislative matters for years in a no-deal scenario.

“Whether it is comprehensive enough is something we’ll have to debate over the coming weeks and probably have to address again as issues that we haven’t even contemplated in the event of a hard Brexit happening will come into focus,” he said.

“I’ve no doubt we’ll be in legislative mode in the event of a hard Brexit not only for months but for years to come.”

- Press Association