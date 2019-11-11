Howlin vows to block the rise in pension age

Labour has pledged to undo changes forced on people during the economic crash by blocking a rise in the pension age and by increasing wages.

In a pre-election appeal, leader Brendan Howlin also asked other left-wing parties to join forces in a transfer-friendly pact-as he lashed both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

And while energising TDs, senators, councillors, and delegates at the party’s conference in Mullingar, he warned of a “toxic racism” entering Irish politics.

Mr Howlin launched attacks on both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail and called on voters to send them a message in the upcoming by-elections by voting for change.

Labour proposes freezing rents, making childcare more affordable, and banning all political adverts on social media. Nonetheless, Mr Howlin refused to say who Labour would share power with if the opportunity arises after the next general election.

“Ireland is now at a genuine crossroads,” said Mr Howlin. “Economic inequality is growing. The number of multi-millionaires and billionaires is growing all the time. Yet generations of young people can’t get a permanent job, don’t have pensions, and will never own homes.”

Continuing attacks on the Fine Gael-led government and Fianna Fail, who have supported the coalition under the confidence and supply deal for over three years, Mr Howlin called on voters on November 29 to back the party’s four candidates in by-elections in Dublin-Fingal, Wexford, Dublin Mid-West, and Cork North-Central.

Reiterating a pledge to work with the next government if ‘red lines’ are agreed, the Labour leader told delegates: “Labour will not support any party to form a government, including from opposition, unless they agree to implement our core policies.”

Those core priorities are workers rights, housing, healthcare, children, and climate change. During the day, Mr Howlin had refused to rule out or in working with parties after the next election, outlining how Labour was “seared” when last in power with Fine Gael.

However, Mr Howlin has called for like-minded parties, including the Social Democrats, the Greens, and Independent groups, to transfer to Labour and vice-versa. Voters are being encouraged to give their second and other preference votes to “progressive” parties-without precondition-both in the upcoming by-elections and at the next general election.

A key party pledge is also to block upcomoinng changes to the pension age.

“We also need to revisit some of the decisions forced on Ireland during the economic collapse,” said Mr Howlin.

The age for the state pension is due to increase to 67 in 2021. There is no need for Ireland to have a higher pension age than other European countries.

Mr Howlin said the party would insist on a living wage, currently at €12.30, for all workers. This would equate to at least two-thirds of the average wage for everyone.

Pledges for the next election include to build 80,000 homes and a ban on political advertising during elections on all social media,

He also had a warning over recent protests over asylum seekers. There was a new “toxic racism” entering politics, he said.

He also argued that Mr Varadkar had recently left “mixed messages” and his recent claims that people from Georgia and Albania were driving up asylum seeker claims was “moving into Trump-speak”.