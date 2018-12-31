NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Howlin: Nobody knows who will survive potential 'trainwreck' of Brexit

Monday, December 31, 2018 - 11:21 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Next year will be even more turbulent politically than 2018, according to the Labour leader.

In 2018 politicians grappled with Brexit, a Presidential election and the abortion referendum among other issues.

But with Brexit on the horizon, Brendan Howlin says next year could be even busier.

"I think that Brexit is potentially a train wreck," said Mr Howlin.

"Nobody knows where or when the train wreck will happen or who will survive it.

"None of it is good. We are going to go into a period of uncertainty.

"I think that there are very deep concerns."


KEYWORDS

BrexitLabourBrendan Howlin

