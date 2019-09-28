News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Howlin: Minister must get involved in speed camera dispute

Saturday, September 28, 2019 - 12:27 PM

The Justice Minister is being urged to intervene in the 'GoSafe' speed camera strike.

Speed van operators are taking the action claiming they're confined for up to 11 hours at a time in the vans without toilet breaks.

Gardaí are warning motorists GoSafe is still at 50% capacity - and roads policing units are carrying out high-visibility speeding intercept operations across the country.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin says they need to be heard, but we can't put public safety on the line and he's calling on the Justice Minister to get involved.

“We know that excessive speed is involved in many cases of road traffic death or injury. While some people might joke about the speed cameras being out of operation, the sad truth is that over 1,000 people have died on our roads in the last six years, and tens of thousands have been injured. 149 people died last year.

“Road deaths have decreased due to safety measures being put into place, including speed cameras and enforcement of penalties. It is the duty of the Minister for Justice to ensure that speed cameras are in operation this weekend.

Mr Howling also accused the Minister of "washing his hands of the matter".

“It is not good enough for Minister Flanagan to claim it is a private dispute," he said.

"His department and the gardaí are both signatories to this contract, and he should insist that the company convenes talks with SIPTU to avoid this strike and to avoid any heightened risk to road users this weekend.”

