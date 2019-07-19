News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Howlin: Hard Brexit will lead to 'chaotic' situation in Dublin Port

Brendan Howlin
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 19, 2019 - 07:15 AM

The Labour Party leader warns there will be chaos at Ireland's ports in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

It comes after the Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin claimed Ireland isn't nearly ready for such a scenario.

Next week a new British Prime Minister will be elected, with both candidates saying they aren't afraid of a crash-out Brexit.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin says that crash will also impact things here:

"If we have to check every food product that goes through the Port of Dublin - it will be chaotic," he said.

