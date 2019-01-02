NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Howlin: Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil 'indistinguishable' and incapable of fixing the housing crisis

Wednesday, January 02, 2019 - 07:50 AM

The Government isn’t capable of fixing the housing crisis.

That is according to the Labour leader who says Fine Gael is too wedded to the market to be able to fix it.

Brendan Howlin has also been scathing of Fianna Fáil saying they are "indistinguishable" from Fine Gael at this point.

He said the two parties are not capable of fixing the housing crisis.

"I mean...Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are now indistinguishable which is not good for either of them in the long term.

"They are both now coming up with market-led solutions to the critical issues that require state-led solutions which we've set out in a series of policy statements."

He added: "We actually can build the 80,000 affordable house over five years and solve the housing issue because there are others who seek to exploit the crisis and there are others who are so wedded to the market that they won't address the issue."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Brendan HowlinLabour

