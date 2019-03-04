NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
'How is that harm reduction?' - Nearly 100 objections to planned drug injection centre

Monday, March 04, 2019 - 09:05 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Nearly 100 planning objections have been raised against a planned drug injection centre in Dublin.

As of yet, no decision on planning permission for the centre on Merchants Quay has been made by the council.

Martin Harte from the Temple Bar Company has highlighted some of the issues he has with the plans:

"You want to get people off drugs there needs to be rehabilitation, is there rehabilitation in Ireland at the moment? Is it sufficient? No.

"Are we allowing people go out on the street to beg, borrow, steal and take a poison and bring it into a centre and take it? Yeah.

"How the hell is that a liberal drug policy? How is that healthy for anybody? How is that harm reduction? Give me a break," he said.

