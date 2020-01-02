'How dare you' - Health Minister blasts anti-abortion protest outside maternity hospital

Health Minister Simon Harris has launched a blistering attack on anti-abortion protesters outside the National Maternity Hospital on Wednesday, saying their actions were “intimidating, sickening and anti-democratic.”

“How dare you. How dare you turn up to the National Maternity Hospital and try to intimidate women, we've heard from women who miscarried, who were asked on the street 'are you going to murder your child?',” he blasted.

So this was anti-democratic, it was sickening. It was wrong.

Mr Harris was speaking after about 100 people, some carrying small crosses and banners, demonstrated outside Holles Street hospital for several hours on New Year's Day.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Harris said what happened was “not legitimate protest” and accused those behind the protest of seeking to intimidate and harass women, their families and the healthcare staff treating them.

“What's not right and not proper is to gather outside a National Maternity Hospital and attempt to intimidate, and harass women, their partners, and these healthcare staff turning up to work,” he said.

“It struck me that the Dáil is about 300 meters away from the National Maternity Hospital, the Department of the Taoiseach is about 300 meters maybe, my department might be was eight or 900 meters away. Why weren't they there?

"If you want to protest against government policy, off you go. Turn up at the Dáil, turn up at the departments,” he said.

In relation to the establishment of exclusion zones, Mr Harris said he wants to introduce new laws for them but warned it is not a simple process.

Right here (national maternity hospital), right now 1/1/20; wonder why we need exclusion zones @LeoVaradkar @SimonHarrisTD - beneath the windows of a postnatal ward, in front if people leaving after a miscarriage, with small coffins, crosses and unsavoury images. pic.twitter.com/DXBVWXw0GB— Mary Higgins (@mairenihuigin) January 1, 2020

“And I do want to legislate for Exclusion Zones. It's not that straightforward though I have to be honest in relation to this,” he said.

"I've obviously met the Attorney General on it, and I've met with the opposition on it, I met with the Garda Commissioner in relation to this.

"I've actually sent out a survey to health care providers who are providing the service as well. And, I do believe the time is right to move ahead.”

Mr Harris said there are different ways to give effect to such exclusion zones.

He said: “One way they did it in Britain that was subject to a legal challenge was a built-in powers for local authorities in relation to Exclusion Zones.

"There's also the possibility for me to engage with the Minister for Justice in relation to criminal justice legislation around intimidation and harassment.

"So I intend now when the Dáil resumes to meet with the opposition and finalize the approach we're going to take in that regard,” he said.

He also said he wants to make free contraception available to all women and contraception of their choice. “And I intend to move forward with legislation in that regard and 2020 with a view to introducing it in 2021 on a phased basis,” he said.

Responding to the protests, Dr Mary Higgins of the National Children's Hospital at Holles Street said it was very upsetting for patients and their families who had to pass the protests on arriving at the hospital.

She said the protesters gathered directly below the postnatal ward with newborn babies.

She said the protests were very troubling and inappropriate and that patients have reported finding the chanting and the saying of prayers as “very upsetting”.

Defending the protests, Luke Silke, spokesman for the Students for Life group said he would fear any move which would seek to limit legitimate protest in this country and such exclusion zones would see that happening.