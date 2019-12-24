News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'How can a child make sense of this?': Boy (10) and two women stabbed in Cork burglary

Gardaí outside the house on Middle Glanmire Road in Cork city where the incident happened. Pic: Provision
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 24, 2019 - 02:19 PM

Barnardos has condemned an attack on a family home in Cork which has left four people injured, including a child.

A 47-year-old woman is in a critical condition after being stabbed in a house in Mayfield at around 11pm last night.

A 10-year-old boy and a 26-year-old woman were stabbed in the upper body, and an 18-year-old woman was also injured.

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 50s in relation to what they describe as an aggravated burglary.

CEO of Barnardos, Suzanne Connolly, said the aftermath of this attack would have a serious effect, commenting: "(This event) will emotionally mark this child for their lives. They will need really good, specialist help and help them talk about how they feel about this (and) try to understand how this could happen.

"As to what they child is likely to have witnessed...How can a child make sense of that?"

EARLIER: Gardaí make arrest after boy, 10, and two women stabbed in Cork burglary

A 10-year-old boy and two women have been stabbed during what is being described as an aggravated burglary in Cork city.

Gardaí have confirmed the boy was injured in the Glanmire Road area of Mayfield at around 11pm last night.

He sustained minor injuries while the two women sustained serious injuries. The women were aged 26 and 47 and were taken to Cork University Hospital.

The 47-year-old woman is in a critical condition. An 18-year-old woman also received minor injuries and has since been discharged.

A man in his 50s has been arrested in connection to this incident, and taken in for questioning at Mayfield Garda Station.


