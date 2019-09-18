News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Housing Minister to investigate scale of 'sex for rent' incidents taking place

Housing Minister to investigate scale of 'sex for rent' incidents taking place
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 04:12 PM

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has confirmed he will investigate the scale of "sex for rent" incidents taking place amid fears the situation will become "the #metoo moment for the housing crisis".

Mr Murphy said he is taking immediate action to examine the potential scale of the claims and that he is in touch with the Department of Justice about the "criminal activity" after an individual case was raised by opposition TDs.

In a shock moment in the Dáil on Wednesday, Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Ruth Coppinger highlighted the case of a young woman who she said was propositioned by her landlord three times.

Reading text messages from the landlord to the woman, Ms Coppinger said in the days before she was due to leave because of the cost of rent - and potentially face homelessness - her landlord sent her messages effectively asking for sexual favours in return for her staying.

During an Oireachtas housing committee meeting shortly after the Dáil discussion, Ms Coppinger's Solidarity-PBP colleague and Cork North Central TD Mick Barry raised the same issue with Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy, saying: "#sexisnotrent is now a housing question. I met the woman in question along with Ms Coppinger recently. Do you accept the housing crisis seriously increases the vulnerability of woman in cases such as this?

"What steps do you propose to take to ensure people in such a situation are safe to speak out without fear of eviction? What steps take to gauge the prevalence of problem in the society of this State?

READ MORE

Landlord asked tenant for sex in lieu of rent, Dáil hears

"Our offices have been contacted by quite a lot of people in last hour, hour and a half, people who are HAP tenants, and it seems to be the case some landlords interviewing people for HAP tenancies are raising the view here of sexual favours if you get the nod here. What action might be taken?

"I met the woman with Deputy Coppinger recently, she was a working woman, the idea of having a place on her own was a real difficulty because of the high cost of rent, so she had been sharing accommodation with a friend, direct connection there with housing crisis.

"The friend decided to leave. The woman in question was facing the issue of homelessness. The landlord then found himself in a position of power of a young woman, some of the texts were made in a matter of days.

There were three offers made to the young woman. The landlord was in his mid-60s.

One offer was to solve the problem by living with me. One was to come to dinner and see what happens. Or, if things went the right way, there could be free no charge on the rent.

"In Britain there are 250,000 estimated cases of this type of situation. I think there must be many cases in this country, this could be a #metoo moment for the housing crisis, I would encourage people to speak out about this.

"I would be stunned if this was the only case, I know it is not the only case. Now is the time for people to speak out, let's lift the lid on the uglier side of the housing crisis," Mr Barry said.

In response, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy confirmed he will take action including the possibility of new laws, said the incident as described was "criminal" and revealed since learning of the incident today he has already contacted his officials to ask them to examine if statistics on the issue can be compiled.

"If what you are saying happened, happened, then that's illegal and is a matter for the gardaí. My office is contacting the Department of Justice about how to compile statistics in this area.

"Policy responses may be needed, and if they are, then they won't just fall to this side [of Government or the State], they are a criminal issue."

READ MORE

'He was my rock': Cork mother of three speaks of loss of husband in workplace accident

More on this topic

1,000 new social homes delivered in first six months of 20191,000 new social homes delivered in first six months of 2019

Minister says it would be 'inappropriate' to intervene as PBP call for ban on evictions Minister says it would be 'inappropriate' to intervene as PBP call for ban on evictions

Increase in planning permissions granted for apartmentsIncrease in planning permissions granted for apartments

Housing slowdown fear despite upbeat CSO dataHousing slowdown fear despite upbeat CSO data


TOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

Farmers risk causing ‘irreversible damage’Farmers risk causing ‘irreversible damage’

Family turn up at antiques gig with Ming masterpieceFamily turn up at antiques gig with Ming masterpiece

Harris quizzed on controversial Garda revampHarris quizzed on controversial Garda revamp

Irish Rail urged to alter prices amid fares scrutinyIrish Rail urged to alter prices amid fares scrutiny


Lifestyle

Angela’s Ashes: The Musical at Cork Opera House brings some belly-laughs to Frank McCourt's tale, writes Marjorie Brennan.Perfect blend of belly laughs and emotion at Angela's Ashes: The Musical

In Currabinny, there is a large house right at the cliff’s edge, overlooking the whole of Cork Harbour.The Currabinny chefs cook with pears

It’s normal for children to occasionally worry but anxiety in a young person can develop into a crippling daily occurrence if it is not properly managed, writes Karen Murray.'Anxiety is a normal part of life': Understanding is key to helping children manage anxiety

This season textiles trend large, full of colour and exotic pattern, and applied in new ways to make a personal design statement from the living room to the bedroom, writes Carol O’CallaghanTextile trends that can help you make a personal design statement

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »