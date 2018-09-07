Housing minister 'not personally responsible' for housing crisis, says Taoiseach

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy cannot be held personally responsible for the problems in the housing market.

Mr Murphy has come under sustained criticism in recent weeks over the worsening homeless situation after a woman and six of her children had to sleep at a Garda station last month.

Government figures show there are 9,891 homeless people in Ireland, about a third of whom are children.

Mr Varadkar said: “I do not think any reasonable person can hold Eoghan Murphy, who has been in office for over a year now, personally responsible for all the problems in our housing market.

“I think that sort of criticism is unfair.”

The Taoiseach made the comments in support of Mr Murphy at the end of the Fine Gael parliamentary party’s two-day think-in meeting in Co Galway.

Mr Murphy has written to a number of local authorities telling them that he would remove their powers if they did not implement housing policies.

Mr Varadkar said the Government and local authorities needed to share responsibility for the issue.

“It’s not good enough for them not to accept their share of responsibility,” he said.

“It shouldn’t be about blame, it should be about solving the problem.”

Mr Varadkar took aim at Sinn Féin and left-wing members of local authorities for not doing enough to prioritise homelessness.

He added that the Government was “absolutely serious” about solving the housing crisis and it was committed to building 20,000 new homes this year.

