News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Housing Minister denies co-living housing plan is 'out of touch'

Housing Minister denies co-living housing plan is 'out of touch'
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Friday, July 19, 2019 - 05:54 PM

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has defended his divisive co-living housing plan by claiming critics do not understand the policy and that the buildings are like "very trendy boutique hotels".

Mr Murphy issued the staunch defence despite widespread criticism from opposition parties that he is "out of touch" and pushing a "bonkers" policy that has left people asking "what planet this Minister is living on".

Speaking on Newstalk's Breakfast Show, Mr Murphy was asked if co-living units - rooms with communal kitchens and living areas - is suitable as a housing crisis solution.

An Bord Pleanála has turned down an initial building application and there has been widespread criticism of the policy.

But Mr Murphy said opponents do not understand what is being offered.

Asked if the units are akin to prisons, Mr Murphy rejected the comparison.

He suggested they are instead more like "very trendy boutique hotels" which people would be happy to use.

No, not at all like a prison, I mean if you’ve been in one of these places it’s not at all, it’s more like a very trendy, kind of, boutique hotel-type place, right.

Mr Murphy later released a statement attempting to clarify the comment.

"My analogy wasn't a good one. But co-living elicits outrage in some because they wrongly assume it's what we propose as a response to families in crisis. It is not," he said.

"Our response to the housing crisis is to build over 20,000 new homes this year. None of them are co-living spaces."

However, the Housing Minister was heavily criticised with rival parties describing him as "out of touch" for pushing "bonkers" policies and being "unable to accept reality".

"They should scrap co-living. If Leo Varadkar and Eoghan Murphy want this bonkers policy so much, they should co-live together," Fianna Fáil housing spokesperson Darragh O'Brien said, a view repeated by other opposition parties.

While An Bord Pleanála rejected an application for Dublin’s first major co-living development in June, the Government has made it clear it is still in favour of the policy, citing the take-up in foreign cities where has been introduced.

READ MORE

Greyhound board ends association with Rose Of Tralee festival after alleged threats

More on this topic

Latest: Eoghan Murphy hits out at critics of 'trendy' co-living suggestion for young peopleLatest: Eoghan Murphy hits out at critics of 'trendy' co-living suggestion for young people

Homeless families move into new social housing development in DublinHomeless families move into new social housing development in Dublin

Man warned he faces prison if he does not leave repossessed home Man warned he faces prison if he does not leave repossessed home

Forty families on Dublin housing list given keys to new homesForty families on Dublin housing list given keys to new homes

HousingEoghan MurphyTOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

Man fined for deer-poaching in Wicklow MountainsMan fined for deer-poaching in Wicklow Mountains

UCC researchers find hundreds of centuries-old newletters in Medici vaultsUCC researchers find hundreds of centuries-old newletters in Medici vaults

GSOC investigate after Garda accidentally shoots himself in the footGSOC investigate after Garda accidentally shoots himself in the foot

Substantial delays on upgrades to West Cork hospitals Substantial delays on upgrades to West Cork hospitals


Lifestyle

Garbage offered a pop twist on grunge’s maximalist angst when they materialised in a dramatic swirl in the mid-Nineties. Like a candy-cane Nirvana, they were bleak and baroque but with tunes you could hum in the dark.Garbage's return to Dublin well worth the wait

Circle back to fashion's hottest retro print, says Annmarie O'Connor.Trend of the Week: Circling back to fashion's hottest retro print

Ever wondered what it would be like to move lock, stock and barrel into a tiny home, like the ones on Netflix’s Tiny House Nation?Are you ready to join the tiny-house movement?

Kya deLongchamps reports back on the performance of her photovoltaic array and wonders if it could handle the addition of an electric carDIY: Get ready for a natural high

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »