Housing Minister denies co-living housing plan is 'out of touch'

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has defended his divisive co-living housing plan by claiming critics do not understand the policy and that the buildings are like "very trendy boutique hotels".

Mr Murphy issued the staunch defence despite widespread criticism from opposition parties that he is "out of touch" and pushing a "bonkers" policy that has left people asking "what planet this Minister is living on".

Speaking on Newstalk's Breakfast Show, Mr Murphy was asked if co-living units - rooms with communal kitchens and living areas - is suitable as a housing crisis solution.

An Bord Pleanála has turned down an initial building application and there has been widespread criticism of the policy.

But Mr Murphy said opponents do not understand what is being offered.

Asked if the units are akin to prisons, Mr Murphy rejected the comparison.

He suggested they are instead more like "very trendy boutique hotels" which people would be happy to use.

No, not at all like a prison, I mean if you’ve been in one of these places it’s not at all, it’s more like a very trendy, kind of, boutique hotel-type place, right.

Mr Murphy later released a statement attempting to clarify the comment.

"My analogy wasn't a good one. But co-living elicits outrage in some because they wrongly assume it's what we propose as a response to families in crisis. It is not," he said.

"Our response to the housing crisis is to build over 20,000 new homes this year. None of them are co-living spaces."

However, the Housing Minister was heavily criticised with rival parties describing him as "out of touch" for pushing "bonkers" policies and being "unable to accept reality".

"They should scrap co-living. If Leo Varadkar and Eoghan Murphy want this bonkers policy so much, they should co-live together," Fianna Fáil housing spokesperson Darragh O'Brien said, a view repeated by other opposition parties.

While An Bord Pleanála rejected an application for Dublin’s first major co-living development in June, the Government has made it clear it is still in favour of the policy, citing the take-up in foreign cities where has been introduced.