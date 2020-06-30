News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien says Covid-19 will not delay Rebuilding Ireland mortgages

New Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien: “I will ensure they are not paused.”
By Vivienne Clarke
Tuesday, June 30, 2020 - 08:47 AM

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said he will ensure that Rebuilding Ireland home loan mortgages are not paused because of the pandemic.

Responding to a question on Newstalk Breakfast, Mr O’Brien said he did not know if such loans were affected, but he was going to discuss the issue with officials in his department.

“I will ensure they are not paused.”

A Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan is a government-backed mortgage for first time buyers, available from a local authority. It can be used to purchase a new or second-hand property or for self-build and provides up to 90% of the market value of the property.

His comment comes in the wake of the revelation in Monday’s Irish Times that AIB has introduced wide-ranging restrictions on mortgage lending in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They include a de-facto ban on mortgage lending to those in receipt of State wage subsidies and extra scrutiny on applications from people working in “high risk” sectors of the economy.

Mr O’Brien said he was concerned at the “blanket nature” of the bank’s response which did not take into consideration the specific circumstances of many mortgage applicants.

“The banks are not looking at specific cases.

“I am going to do my best to grapple with it.”

Mr O’Brien said that the government is committed to “ramping up” the provision of social housing and affordable housing with an emphasis on new builds. “We want to ramp up local authority building.”

The Covid-19 lockdown has had an impact on the construction sector on both public and private builds, he said. “We were on track for 25,000, but it is more likely to be 14,000.”

The affordable purchase scheme was especially important he said because so many people were “stuck in a rental trap.” Under the scheme homes could be purchased from between €160,000 to €250,000 on a shared equity basis.

Affordability was the key in the private market too, he added. “There is a lot to do.”

READ MORE

Young to benefit from jobs stimulus, Vat threshold set to rise and virus wage schemes extended

More on this topic

'A lot of questions to be asked': Calls made for social housing options for older people'A lot of questions to be asked': Calls made for social housing options for older people

Home-buyers looking to move out of urban areas, say estate agentsHome-buyers looking to move out of urban areas, say estate agents

Gardens, broadband and home offices priorities as demand for house sales surgesGardens, broadband and home offices priorities as demand for house sales surges

House prices 'resilient' during height of Covid-19House prices 'resilient' during height of Covid-19

IrelandHousingCovid-19TOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

'The guilt was overwhelming': Dublin footballer describes having Covid-19'The guilt was overwhelming': Dublin footballer describes having Covid-19

Special Criminal Court to be renewed after Seanad backs Justice ActsSpecial Criminal Court to be renewed after Seanad backs Justice Acts

Those attending Bobby Storey’s funeral must observe social distancing – O’NeillThose attending Bobby Storey’s funeral must observe social distancing – O’Neill

Six new cases associated with international travel as CMO warns of 'worrying trend'Six new cases associated with international travel as CMO warns of 'worrying trend'


Lifestyle

With Spotify having bought the Ringer and its slew of podcasts, and subsequently the Joe Rogan Experience, which will go exclusive on the service later in the year, the business of podcasts has never been bigger.Podcast Corner: Patreon and other methods of making money

Feelings from the death of several close family members in recent years have been channelled into music, writes Pet O'Connell More questions than answers in Mary Greene's song of loss

As Hamilton hits our screens, Christoper Jackson tells Esther McCarthy what it was like to star in the smash-hit musical that suddenly feels more relevant than everHamilton star Chris Jackson: 'It's not for the oppressed to rationalise the mindset of the oppressor'

The extended ban on J1 visas is depriving students of a rite of passage. Kieran O’Mahony recalls his, 25 years agoLooking back on a J1-way ticket to summer fun in the States

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »