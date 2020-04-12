Housing Heroes: Free housing offered to doctors and nurses during Covid-19 crisis

Doctors and nurses who are putting themselves at risk every day during the Covid-19 pandemic are being offered free accommodation to allow them to self-isolate.

Being a frontline worker brings with it countless worries among them the fear of contracting and then spreading the virus to others such as family, partners and housemates.

To date, over 2,000 health workers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) and the HSE has asked staff not to share accommodation with others while they are working in a bid to limit the spread of the virus.

This means that nurses, doctors and other frontline staff need to move out of the current homes.

Daft.ie are working with property owners around the country to help frontline nurses and doctors to find alternative accommodation.

The property website has launched Housing Heroes, an initiative to connect HSE staff with a free place to stay during the crisis.

The website is partnering with large companies whose staff may have left their accommodation to return to their homes to identify suitable accommodation.

The initiative is also open to other property owners around the country.

At the moment, Housing Heroes applies to registered doctors and nurses but Daft say that they hope to extend it to all healthcare workers in other hospital roles soon.

The scheme offers doctors and nurses free accommodation in convenient locations to limit the commute to and from work.

The accommodation will be an entire house or an apartment to ensure that they can safely self-isolate.

"Ireland's healthcare workers are doing an amazing job and we want to support them in any way we can," said Eamonn Fallon, CEO of Daft.ie.

"Our team is working day and night sourcing rent-free apartments for our frontline healthcare workers.

We hope to partner with as many companies as possible so that all doctors and nurses will have a safe space to stay in during this difficult time.

On Sunday, there were 13 properties available to Healthcare Heroes in locations including Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick, Kildare, Laois and Wexford.

If you or someone you know has a property that you think would be suitable to house a nurse or doctor for the duration of the crisis, you can contact Daft.ie at housingheroes@daft.ie or visit housingheroes.daft.ie.