Housing crisis solvable if necessary resources provided - Threshold

Friday, October 26, 2018 - 06:41 PM

Threshold says the housing crisis is solvable if the necessary resources are provided.

The housing charity said the Government appears committed but is not acting fast enough.

It comes as the Housing Minister announced major reforms to short-term lettings to take effect by next June.

CEO of Threshold John-Mark McCafferty said we need to be looking to how housing is managed by our European neighbours.

"Other jurisdictions have longer, more established, institutions and systems for housing supply, housing finance, planning," said Mr McCafferty.

READ MORE: State land agency in talks to buy former Cork psychiatric hospital

"We can learn from those experiences. Certain processes that we are going through right now, perhaps other cities have gone through them 10/15/20 years ago.

"We can draw on those lessons."

