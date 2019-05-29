TD Maria Bailey will not be chairing today's Oireachtas Housing Committee.

Vice-chair Pat Casey will oversee the meeting pending Deputy Bailey's upcoming meeting with the Taoiseach.

It follows the TD's now withdrawn legal case against a Dublin hotel where she fell off a swing and subsequent radio interview that was sharply criticised by party colleagues.

Today's committee meeting will hear from Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.

Committee member Eoin O'Broin says Deputy Bailey has a lot of explaining to do before she can take up her position as chair of the Oireachtas housing Committee.

He says people are still looking for answers from her.

"I found it very, very difficult to believe or accept the version of events that Maria Bailey put on the record.

"I'm not going to make a judgement until I hear the outcome of the meeting with Leo Varadkar but I do think that she has an awful lot of explaining to do if she's to come back and resume business as normal."

Mr O'Broin outlined what will be discussed at today's meeting.

"The first is the quarterly review of Rebuilding Ireland," he said.

"We've seen over the course of the year homelessness rising, the cost of buying or renting a home rising and the output of social or affordable housing either non-existent or glacially slow so obviously we'll be challenging the minister on all of those issues today.

"We'll also be dealing with the new regulations for the short-term letting sector, something that urgently needs to be implemented."