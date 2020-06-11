Housing commission proposed by Fianna Fáil in Government talks

Additional reporting by Juno McEnroe

The next programme for government will likely include provision for a new commission on housing.

The commission, which was proposed by Fianna Fáil negotiators, would see an independent body which would include housing policy experts, Affordable Housing Bodies, private developers, and senior public servants, take on the biggest challenges in the housing sector and make recommendations to government.

Fianna Fáil negotiators say it would "end the cycle of boom and bust", and have cited that housing charities such as Focus Ireland have long called for such a commission, which they argue would remove the ideological differences from government to government, from the approach to the sector.

It's understood that Fine Gael have been supportive of the policy, as they recognise that changes are needed to end dysfunction in the sector.

However, Green Party negotiators are sceptical about the timing of the suggestion of such a commission.

According to senior Green sources, the idea of a commission was only suggested on Tuesday evening after weeks of discussions, and only after the Green negotiators had made it clear that they wanted to ban co-living accommodation and build to rent.

Some TDs are sceptical that to set up such a commission would be lengthy and by the time recommendations were made, so many co-living and build to rent properties will have been built, it will be impossible to ban them.

Talks continued on Thursday night on housing and agriculture as discussions went down to the wire.

Concern has been flagged that the programme for government, which in its draft form is 100 pages long, will not contain solid timeframes, funding promises or roadmaps, but will include a number of reviews and commissions.

It was noted by one TD that this will be a particular issue for the Green Party members who are more "policy focused" than the other two party memberships.

Many roads projects already committed to by the last two governments had to be completed under the deal, Mr Varadkar told a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting last night, adding they were, however, willing to allow for extra funds for cycling and walking structures.

The parties are still trying to negotiate whether a 7% annual cut in greenhouse gas emissions was achievable over the coming years, with Fine Gael "conscious how this might affect rural Ireland".

Regarding the pensions reform row with Fianna Fail, the Taoiseach told his TDs that a failure to move the pension age forward to 67 next year would cost an extra €400m.

Mr Varadkar also said his party wanted commitments from the other two that USC and income tax rates would increase and "slash" salaries like previous years.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney told the Fine Gael meeting there was a lot of "heavy lifting" still to be done in talks and the economy and jobs had yet to be agreed.

But there was text agreed in many areas, he said, including on children, regional development, reform of the public sector and on health.

There was still a "significant amount of work" to do on the deal over the next day or two, he added, but "landing zones" had been found in most of the negotiating areas.

The Taoiseach estimates there could be "another couple of days left" in the talks.